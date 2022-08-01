Waddington homecoming festivities kick off Thursday

The night sky, viewed from Leishman Point in Waddington. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

WADDINGTON — The village’s 46th annual homecoming weekend kicks off Thursday and will run until Sunday afternoon with events, music, petting zoos and more.

Festivities begin Thursday with a museum open house at the Old Town Hall, a history of Waddington churches at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, a kids movie night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall and a teen dance at the Old Town Hall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.