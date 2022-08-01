WADDINGTON — The village’s 46th annual homecoming weekend kicks off Thursday and will run until Sunday afternoon with events, music, petting zoos and more.
Festivities begin Thursday with a museum open house at the Old Town Hall, a history of Waddington churches at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, a kids movie night at St. Mary’s Parish Hall and a teen dance at the Old Town Hall.
“This is a very friendly community with some great eateries, historical buildings, nice parks on the river for the kids, beautiful scenery and we will have music and entertainment all weekend,” said Waddington homecoming chair Lorry Bass. “Festivities will be scattered along the river’s edge and throughout the entire village all weekend.”
On Friday, Hepburn Library will be hosting a book sale. There will also be a pet show at the Island View Park pavilion, a teddy bear picnic, a sandcastle contest and an open house at the museum.
At 6 p.m. Friday, the opening ceremony will take place at the Island View Park pavilion followed by a performance by the Six Foot Midgets, to this year’s theme, “Rock N’ Roll on the River.”
“We always have a huge turnout for Waddington’s homecoming weekend,” Ms. Bass said. “Madrid-Waddington school classes hold their reunions, families hold reunions, and the town is bustling all weekend long.”
Saturday is packed with events from 8 a.m. to dusk with fireworks closing out the day.
“Saturday evening the band Fullbone will play,” Ms. Bass said. “At that time, we will draw winners for our fabulous raffle we have going on this year. We are giving away 28 great prizes. You do not have to be present to win, so be sure to support our fundraising efforts.”
Homecoming will end Sunday evening but will feature events all day long, including a cornhole tournament, a community picnic, entertainment at the beach and more.
“Waddington is a beautiful village along the St. Lawrence River with small-town charm,” Ms. Bass said. “I would encourage the public to come for the whole weekend or even just come for a day, and enjoy what our little village has to offer.”
The full list of events can be found on the Facebook page, Waddington’s Annual Homecoming Weekend.
