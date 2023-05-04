WADDINGTON — The Waddington Historical Association will host a Citizen’s Ball fundraiser at the Old Town Hall from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
Attire is requested to be formal. Music will be provided by disc jockey Josh Barkley.
The event will also feature appetizers, a photo booth, silent auction and a by-donation beverage table. Tickets are $20 per person.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Main Street Perc, Waddington Hardware, Hepburn Library, Seaway Smokehouse, Massena Savings & Loan, the village office or by writing to the association at info@waddingtonhistory.com.
