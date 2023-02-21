Waddington woman competing in Miss New York USA pageant

WADDINGTON — Destiny Gerard, a Waddington native and registered nurse, will soon be competing for the title of Miss New York USA and a scholarship that could help advance her nursing career.
About three weeks ago, Ms. Gerard was scrolling through social media when she stumbled upon an advertisement for the Miss New York USA pageant.
“I have never done a pageant before,” Ms. Gerard said. “I was on Instagram one night just scrolling and I saw that they were looking for people for the Miss New York USA pageant. As a little girl I was always into getting my hair and makeup done and dressing up so I looked more into it and saw I didn’t need any experience to do it.”
Ms. Gerard decided to apply for the preliminary round of interviews to see if she would be qualified to compete in the pageant.
“I answered some questions on their website and posted a selfie that I had and the next day I got an email that I was going to be interviewed,” Ms. Gerard said. “I did a 45-minute interview with one of the interviewers with the pageant and after that I was contacted to do the pageant, they said I was a state finalist.”
Ms. Gerard is looking to secure $1,400 to cover the fees associated with competing in Miss New York USA.
“Right now I am looking for a sponsorship, whether it’s from an individual or a business, to pay for my expenses during the pageant,”she said. “The $1,400 includes my meals, my stay at the hotel that weekend, any prizes or gifts we get there. There’s so many prizes, one of which is a scholarship I’m gunning for.”
Ms. Gerard was recently accepted into SUNY Canton’s nursing program and is hoping to win a scholarship offered at the pageant to help her get through nursing school.
“The reason why I’m doing this is because they offer really good scholarships for college,” Ms. Gerard said. “Being able to win a scholarship for nursing school would really mean a lot to me. I’m a nurse aide at Rochester Regional right now and I absolutely love my job.”
She is also hoping to use the platform to elevate how important nurses are.
“It’s a job I’m really passionate about and it’s something I would love to speak on to the entire state or county,” Ms. Gerard said. “There is a shortage of nurses right now, they’re not getting paid as much as they should, and they have to work really long hours. There’s just a big shortage of nurses right now and I would love to be able to put some spotlight on that.”
If Ms. Gerard was to win Miss New York USA, she would then advance on to compete in the Miss America pageant.
“I just want girls like me to know that it’s not something that’s impossible, even if it’s your first time,” Ms. Gerard said. “I did it on a whim and I think it’s going to be a great experience and a great opportunity. I don’t want girls to think this is something that’s scary and be held back from that if this is something they would be interested in doing.”
The Miss New York USA pageant will be held on Aug. 4 through 6 in Manhattan. Ms. Gerard will be proudly representing her hometown, Waddington.
