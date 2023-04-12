WATERTOWN — Last winter saw Watertown receive 144.1 inches of snow, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the overwhelming majority of it came from two major storms, one in November and the Christmas blizzard.

Data from the NOAA shows that 102.8 inches of snow fell in November and December and only 41.3 inches between January and February.

Hard winter giving way to spring

Crocuses are considered harbingers of spring. The flowers close at night and on rainy days. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Hard winter giving way to spring

Commercial tulips in the awkward period when they’re done blooming. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
