WATERTOWN — Motorists could have some difficulty maneuvering through a section of Washington Street for the next few months during construction of a sewer system project.
“Expect Delays” signs went up recently in the area of the 500 block of Washington Street, where original stone sanitary and storm sewers will be replaced.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, when the city was planning how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funding last year, pointed out the sewer at the intersection of Keyes Avenue and Washington Street as one that’s original to the city sewer system, meaning it was installed in the 1840s or 1850s.
“It is a stone box with a wood lining,” he said.
Other sewer pipes are clay tile.
Equipment was mobilized on Monday, and work had begun Tuesday with the first block of Ten Eyck Street closed as the road was marked off for construction.
The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-October at the latest, said Meredith A. Griffin, the city engineering department’s project manager.
The project also includes a new sewer line on Keyes Avenue. Trees on Keyes Avenue have been wrapped in orange fences in recent weeks as preparations were underway.
Motorists can expect delays during the duration of the project, with work occurring primarily on the side of the busy street heading into the city.
An intersection might be closed for no more than a day, Griffin said.
“At certain times, one lane of the road will be maintained,” she said. “But people will still be able to use the area of construction.”
JL Excavation LLC, Chaumont, is the contractor for the $910,090 project that’s covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The city, which was allocated $22.3 million of $1.9 trillion in ARPA funds distributed nationwide, is going through one of its busiest road construction seasons in decades.
Washington Street is one of eight ARPA projects getting done this season, with four road projects that are 95% completed, Griffin said.
The ARPA projects include the paving and milling of Mill, Academy and High streets.
One of the bigger ARPA projects is the complete do over for Seward, Grant and Henry streets. That project is now in the design phase, Griffin said.
