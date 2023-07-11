WATERTOWN — Rochester developer DePaul Properties on Tuesday received final site plan and subdivision approvals for a proposed 120-unit affordable housing project that will be built across from the Watertown Post Office.
The city Planning Commission approved the plans contingent on the nonprofit organization receiving an area variance next week from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The $20 million multifamily housing project will be built on a 4.5-acre site on Commerce Park Drive.
The developers need to receive an area variance for the number of windows needed on the first floor.
Once it gets the ZBA approval, the project will be the first to go through a new planning strategy that incorporates the ability to see inside downtown buildings. The new requirement will create a more friendly atmosphere for pedestrians, according to city officials.
DePaul Properties focuses on low-income and needs-focused developments. DePaul is working with Eagle Star Housing, a group based in Victor, Ontario County.
The Rochester firm is waiting on word about receiving a grant from New York’s Empire State Housing Initiative.
The building will be at the northeast corner of the site, fronting Commerce Park Drive with parking in the back.
The four-story building would consist of studio, one-bedroom and five two-bedroom apartments. Monthly rent is expected to be $750 to $900 with utilities included.
