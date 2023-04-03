WATERTOWN — The City Council unanimously approved a new three-year contract with the firefighters union on Monday night.
The agreement was reached through June 30, 2025. The most recent contract expired on June 30 last year.
The three-year agreement gives firefighters a pay increase of 4% in both 2022 and 2023, and 3.5% in 2024.
The two sides also agreed on an EMT stipend increase from $300 to $500, effective July 1.
Daniel D. Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191, is “delighted” that the council unanimously accepted the terms of the agreement.
“Local 191 hopes that the ratification of this agreement is the beginning of a brighter future for labor relations in the city of Watertown, and that both sides can now dedicate their focus on providing the highest level of service to the citizens of Watertown,” he said.
To iron out the agreement, the two sides had to go to mediation after meeting briefly on their own in the fall.
Before the vote, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III asked about how the 4% and 3.5% pay increases were decided.
“This is what came out of mediation,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
This contract was the result of negotiations that weren’t as rancorous as previous ones.
The three-year agreement has been in the works for a few weeks, but negotiations have concluded.
The bargaining union voted on the tentative agreement on March 16.
In November, the two sides seemingly were headed for a new contract, but after meeting for just two hours they jointly declared an impasse, which led to the mediation in early March.
Last May, the two sides agreed on a new contract that gave the union’s 68 members retroactive 3.25% pay increases, but that agreement expired the following month and negotiations needed to begin once again.
The city was represented by Steven G. Carling, whose law firm Harris Beach was chosen to provide interim attorney services after Robert J. Slye left the city at the end of last year.
Mr. Mix, human resources director Matthew Roy and city comptroller James E. Mills are also part of the negotiating table for the city.
Mr. Daugherty was joined during mediation by a seven-member team comprised of the union’s executive committee and the board of trustees. Attorney Nathaniel G. Lambright represents the bargaining unit.
It took six years to approve the previous contract as both sides fought during battles in and out of court.
Minimum staffing — the stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times — was the sticking point that created hard feelings on both sides. That issue hasn’t been discussed for a while, however.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
