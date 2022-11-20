WATERTOWN — The City Council will most likely table an ordinance that would set hours for the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot to prevent the homeless from sheltering under it.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to introduce the proposed ordinance at Monday night’s council meeting.
The proposed ordinance would close the pavilion at night, so the unhoused could not stay in tents and in sleeping bags there.
But council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Patrick J. Hickey plan to table the ordinance because they want to make sure that a temporary shelter in a Main Avenue building can continue to be used for the homeless to stay in until a more permanent solution can be found.
“I’m in favor of tabling it,” Councilman Hickey said, adding he’s not satisfied with the way the ordinance is written.
Jefferson County arranged for the building to be used while the city was getting pounded by a lake-effect snowstorm that left more than 57 inches of snow in Watertown by Saturday afternoon.
Since Friday afternoon, a handful more people have gone to the Main Avenue building to get out of the cold. The building has heat, electricity, showers and restrooms.
One man had been staying in the woods for months and didn’t know the last time he was able to shower, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Concerned residents have started a group on Facebook to organize efforts to get a Thanksgiving dinner for people staying in the building, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
On the first night, about 15 people stayed in the building.
Jefferson County is providing 24-hour security to monitor those staying there.
Mayor Smith came under fire after he criticized a group of citizens for putting up tarps at the pavilion to help keep the homeless warmer during the snow storm.
He sent an email to council members about the pavilion, writing, “This is absolutely unacceptable.”
Jefferson County is working on opening a warming center in the Salvation Army facility on State Street. The center would offer 20 cots for homeless people to stay overnight and leave in the morning.
Transitional Living of Northern New York is opening a temporary housing facility at 518 Pine St. in the former Angel’s Inn adult home.
But both projects have hit staffing snags to get started. They cannot find enough employees to work at the facilities.
