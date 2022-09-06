WATERTOWN — The issue of homeless people using the Butler pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot dominated much of Monday night’s City Council meeting.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said the city cannot allow drug usage to take place at the pavilion or homeless people to sleep there at night, saying that people need to feel safe to enjoy the city-owned facility and businesses should not feel threatened.
The mayor also repeated that the city doesn’t have an agency or department that is capable of handling the city’s homelessness, adding that Jefferson County has programs to help homeless people.
This summer, the pavilion has become a place where homeless people have been congregating at night, using blankets and sleeping bags, and storing their belongings and food there.
“It’s not a storage facility,” Mayor Smith said. “It’s not a housing facility.”
But Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said the city needs to step up and help address homelessness.
“It’s not a one agency problem,” he said. “It’s our problem.”
He said that about 40 people stayed underneath the pavilion to get out of some rainstorms on Aug. 28 and 29.
While he agreed with the mayor that there are many reasons why people become homeless, Councilman Hickey warned that the issue will only get worse as the city’s drug crisis gets worse.
“We better act now before it’s too late,” he said.
The county is looking at the issue and intends to come out with some recommendations, the mayor said.
During summer months, homelessness becomes more visible because there are more homeless people trying to find some place to sleep at night.
Rose McKenna, who now lives in Mannsville, told council members she was, at one time, homeless during a four-year period in her life and had to live in her vehicle.
She remembered being harassed at night by people who knew she was homeless.
“It’s dangerous and unsafe,” she said. “Something needs to be done.”
The situation at the pavilion has drawn attention to the plight of the homeless in recent weeks. Last week, a local motorcycle group donated food and blankets.
But the city was criticized after city parks employees came through to clean up the pavilion and hauled food and belongings away.
The city will not allow unsanitary conditions, so some open food was removed, city officials said.
The city also has been turning off electrical power to dissuade homeless people from staying at the pavilion at night.
Some residents also have complained about vandalism and graffiti damaging the pavilion.
Mental health issues and drug addiction have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading more people to become homeless, local homeless organizations have said.
The county’s homelessness steering committee was formed after the issue came to the fore last summer when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving dozens of tenants living in tents on the property.
There are three local projects in the works that would help homeless people.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.