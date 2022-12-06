WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night decided to set a 9 p.m. closing for the pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot as a way to dissuade the homeless from using the facility.
For months, unhoused people stayed under the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion in tents and in sleeping bags because they had nowhere else to go,
A few weeks ago, businessman P.J. Simao and County Legislator Scott A. Gray arranged for a Main Avenue building that Mr. Simao owns as a temporary homeless shelter until a permanent location can open.
With that temporary shelter opening, council members, in a 3-1 vote, agreed to set the curfew for the pavilion because the residents now have a place to stay.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III voted against it, predicting that homeless people will return there in the future. Councilman Patrick J. Hickey voted present.
Supporters of the 9 p.m. closure expressed concerns about vandalism and other issues that they blamed on troublemakers who stayed under the pavilion.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith reiterated that the pavilion should be for all city residents to use. He also thinks that the county should be responsible for solving the homeless problem.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.