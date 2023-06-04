WATERTOWN — The City Council will finally decide on Monday night how to pay for the new pool at the North Elementary School.
Council members will have three options — pay in cash using the fund balance, pay in cash with American Rescue Plan Act funding and an ordinance to bond for it, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
It’s going to be a busy night for the pool project with seven resolutions and an ordinance to consider, he said.
“Yes, there’ll be eight of them,” he said
The pool and bathhouse project is expected to end up costing about $3.9 million when everything is said and done.
But bonding for the project is highly unlikely since that would take four votes and only three council members support the project.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce adamantly oppose replacing the pool on the city’s north side.
If the pool project moves ahead, City Comptroller James E. Mills has said that bonding would be the most fiscally responsible way for paying for it.
Council members Cliff G. Olney III, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Patrick J. Hickey would then decide to use either the fund balance or ARPA money.
However, Mr. Mix has recommended that the city shouldn’t use ARPA funds to pay for the pool — or a series of other proposed projects — because that money should go toward a $50 million water project to correct an issue with two contaminants at the Water Treatment Plant.
As he explained it, the city cannot use general budget fund balance money for water projects. Any remaining ARPA funding should go to the water department project.
Mayor Smith and Councilwoman Compo Pierce think that ARPA funds should be focused on paying for the water treatment project.
Besides how to pay for it, council members will have to readopt the city’s capital program so it includes a full project to construct a new pool when it was originally going to be pool repairs at a cost of $750,000.
There are four separate contracts that must be approved for different components of the project.
Con-Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, would be paid $2,695,000 as the project’s general contractor. That company constructed the new pool at Thompson Park three years ago.
Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Watertown, would be awarded for $112,532 in mechanical work and $199,077 for the plumbing job, while Blackstone Electrical, Dexter, would receive a $361,935 contract for the electrical work.
The final vote has to do with approving a professional services agreement with C&S Companies for the construction administration of the Flynn pool and bathhouse rehabilitation.
But those contracts don’t include $144,500 in construction administration costs, a possible $144,000 contingency for the project and about $20,000 in third-party stone and concrete testing, for a total cost of about $3.9 million.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
A splash pad feature also would be part of the project. The bathhouse would have restrooms with access from the exterior.
Construction is expected to start this summer and the pool would open for the 2024 season.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
