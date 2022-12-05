WATERTOWN — The city fire department will soon acquire a used ladder truck that will be used while the department’s two other aerial trucks are off the road being repaired.
The city council on Monday night unanimously agreed to purchase the 2000 Pierce ladder truck for $40,000 from the city of Geneva.
The fire department’s two ladder trucks have not been used for a while. It also will be a year or so until a new ladder truck can be delivered.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman expects that the used apparatus will be in service as soon as the department can fit the ladder truck with a radio and some equipment.
The fire department is getting the used truck for a good price, he said. Geneva had hoped to sell the truck for $120,000 after putting $27,000 into it to prepare for an auction but only received one bid of $27,000.
“I think they see the situation we’re in and wanted to help one municipality to another,” Chief Timerman said.
The department’s Number One truck, a 2004 Pierce, is having a hydraulic issue and personnel have been told not to climb on it. It failed an aerial inspection on Nov. 10, according to a memo from City Manager Kenneth A. Mix to council members.
While that was having its issues, Truck Number 2, a 36-year-old E-One ladder, is having issues with its rear suspension and axles.
When it was getting serviced, however, another $20,000 in repairs was estimated and must be completed to get that apparatus back on the road, so the department will have “a usable ladder truck,” Mr. Mix wrote in a memo to council last week.
The Number One truck will be refurbished as soon as possible,.
Chief Timerman and Deputy Chief Michael D. Kellogg searched and found the Geneva truck. They drove and checked out the apparatus on Friday.
The Watertown department has been planning for months to buy a new ladder truck — made by KME with a mid-mounted ladder — for $1.39 million to replace the 36-year-old E-One aerial truck.
But national supply chain and labor shortage issues have delayed that purchase.
When the new one is delivered in 2024, plans call for selling the 1986 E-One truck and the used aerial from Geneva.
