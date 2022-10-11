Mix plans to decide on future this week

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Council members hope to know within a day or two whether City Manager Kenneth A. Mix will stay in the job after his contract expires at the end of the year.

Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Lisa A. Ruggiero met with Mr. Mix for about a half hour on Tuesday night to talk to him about resolving some issues that he thought were hindering the way he did his job.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.