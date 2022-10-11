WATERTOWN — City Council members hope to know within a day or two whether City Manager Kenneth A. Mix will stay in the job after his contract expires at the end of the year.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilman Lisa A. Ruggiero met with Mr. Mix for about a half hour on Tuesday night to talk to him about resolving some issues that he thought were hindering the way he did his job.
After the three met, Mayor Smith said the entire council promised him that “they were on the same page and will stay on the same page.”
He plans to talk to Mr. Mix later this afternoon or on Thursday to see whether he’s decided to stay.
“I want to sleep on it and consider it,” Mr. Mix said while leaving City Hall on Tuesday night. “What I can say is, I’ll think about it.”
Earlier in the night, Mayor Smith, Councilwoman Ruggiero and councilors Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III met in executive session to discuss how they could persuade Mr. Mix to stay in the $125,000-a-year position.
At last Monday’s council meeting, Mr. Mix notified council members that he did not plan to renew his contract when it expires Dec. 31.
Mr. Mix did not specify what prompted his planned departure, but Councilman Olney’s behavior micromanaging city government has been blamed for his decision.
During the 30-minute discussion, the mayor and Councilwoman Ruggiero reiterated that all five elected officials support both the city manager and city staff, she said.
They also assured him that he will only have to focus on city issues that a majority of council supports. He will no longer have to worry about ideas that Councilman Olney presents to him if the councilman doesn’t have the support of three council members, she said.
“I’m optimistic that he decides to stay,” Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
She also discounted rumors that Mr. Mix raised his concerns only as a negotiating ploy for his new contract.
“It really was work conditions and the way he’s able to do his job,” she said.
While concerns about “the operations” portion of his job are resolved, Mr. Mix noted he and council still need to discuss the terms of his new contract.
In the days that followed Mr. Mix’s announcement of his planned departure, the five elected officials quickly started coming up with a plan to change his mind.
On Friday, Councilman Olney met with Mr. Mix for 90 minutes to talk about what it would take for Mr. Mix to stay on as city manager.
Councilman Olney said they had a frank conversation — from one man to another — about what led to Mr. Mix’s seemingly abrupt decision to leave Watertown City Hall.
Earlier in the week, councilors Hickey and Ruggiero also met to talk to Mr. Mix about staying.
He stepped in as city manager in early 2020 after the resignation of Richard M. Finn and was permanently hired later that year.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce didn’t participate in Monday’s meetings. She was at home with her daughter who was born on Friday.
