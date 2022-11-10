WATERTOWN — An open house for a new homeless facility at 518 Pine St. allowed for elected officials and members of the public to walk through the newly renovated space.

Maureen P. Cean, executive director of Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, said they are extremely happy to be able to provide this service to north country men.

Pine Street homeless facility renovated but awaiting staff

A room at newly renovated 518 Pine St. in Watertown at an open house on Thursday. The building will be used as a homeless facility. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times
