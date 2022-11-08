WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night finalized a two-year contract with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night finalized a two-year contract with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
The new contract, which begins Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2024, includes 3% pay increases for each of the two years.
His current annual salary of $130,000 would increase to $134,000 during the first year and to $138,000 for the remaining term of the agreement.
Council members had to convince Mr. Mix to stay in the position after he announced on Oct. 3 that he planned to leave after his current contract expired on Dec. 31.
Mr. Mix decided to remain as city manager after he and council members resolved issues involving the way he and his staff were treated that made him unable to do his job.
Under the new contract, Mr. Mix would receive 25 days of vacation and be able to convert five vacation and five sick days to compensation.
In other action, council members voted 3-1 to have C&S Companies, Syracuse, complete design services for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool for $287,400.
Three weeks ago, the Syracuse engineering firm estimated that a new L-shaped pool and bathhouse at North Elementary School would cost $2.8 million.
As with previous pool votes, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III voted for the contract with C&S Companies, while Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith again voted no. Councilor Sarah V. Compo Pierce did not attend Monday night’s meeting.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
The bathhouse also would be renovated, but the three council members have insisted that the project would not include replacing the roof with one 2 feet higher to hide some duct work.
Three years ago, the city shut down the existing rectangular Flynn pool because it needed major repairs.
The Alteri and the Thompson Park pools were open this summer.
