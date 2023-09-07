WATERTOWN — H. Todd Bullard’s sometimes contentious stint as the interim city attorney might be coming to an end.
With a vote expected at the next council meeting, City Councilman Cliff G. Olney said Thursday that he plans to vote for another law firm to represent the city.
Olney said he’s been disappointed with the legal advice that Bullard, a partner with the Rochester law firm of Harris Beach, has given since the firm started representing the city in January.
Olney accused Bullard of favoring legal opinions that would benefit Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith politically.
“He was brought in to represent Jeff Smith, not me and not the whole council,” Olney said.
On a few occasions, Olney and Bullard have had heated arguments about city issues, starting with the attorney trying to reign in Olney’s combative behavior during council meetings.
Bullard also has been a lightning rod of a figure for some of his legal opinions and has been the subject of complaints that he has, at times, interfered with council on city issues.
Recently, Bullard said that Roberts Rules of Order prevented council members from reconsidering a decision to keep two large unfinished concrete planters in front of the downtown KeyBank even though Olney missed a first vote because of the death of his father. On Tuesday, Bullard reversed his decision to allow a second vote and Olney and two other council members voted to remove the planters to make room for an additional handicapped parking spot in front of the bank.
In May, Bullard received some unwanted notoriety for a Facebook page named after him that mainly attacked Olney and other political enemies of the mayor. Some people saw Bullard as a bit of a hero trying to reign in an unruly council.
Bullard, however, later made it clear that neither himself nor his law firm condoned the Facebook page and had nothing to do with it.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed on Wednesday that council is expected to vote on a law firm to become the permanent city attorney.
In June, Harris Beach and the Syracuse law firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King, were the only two that submitted proposals for the work.
Olney said he plans to vote for Bond, Schoeneck & King at the Sept. 18 council meeting.
Citing confidentiality, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Sarah V. Compo Pierce declined to comment about the appointment of the law firm because it was discussed in an executive session on Tuesday.
“It is extremely unethical if (Olney) is discussing executive session material,” Smith said.
The mayor said he will also consider filing a referral to the city ethic’s board.
Smith said that his interactions with the firm have been “nothing but professional”
“I don’t necessarily agree with everything, but I listen to them, they’re the professionals,” he said. He also said it is his understanding that staff “have nothing but positive things to say.”
As it pertains to the attorney favoring opinions from Smith, the mayor pointed out that at a previous meeting when the mayor used the term “socialism” in describing the $3.9 million spent on the northside pool and $3.4 million that was spent to purchase the Watertown Golf Club that Bullard did not side with him. Smith also felt that Bullard did not argue in his favor at this week’s meeting regarding the parking and planters around the downtown KeyBank.
Council members will be asked to approve what is essentially a contract for the job — called a letter of engagement — that spells out how much the firm will be paid for the services, Mix said.
In explaining his decision, Olney said he gave Bullard “a benefit of doubt” when Harris Beach was first hired, but over time there were a series of instances in which Bullard irritated him.
Ruggiero and Hickey also have criticized Bullard at times, including when he previously advised not allowing Olney to vote on the concrete planters that are part of a $3.9 million downtown streets project.
Bullard, who has traveled from Rochester to attend many council meetings, did not return a reporter’s phone call to comment about the situation.
According to Mix, Harris Beach has been paid about $192,000 for the legal services provided to the city for bills through the end of July.
Harris Beach began handling the city’s legal work in January after longtime City Attorney Robert J. Slye left the position to work as the law clerk for state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky.
