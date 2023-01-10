WATERTOWN — The city’s crow hazing will continue on Wednesday night.
Wildlife biologists from the city’s crow consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, will be back in Watertown to harass the crow roosts that make the city its home during the winter.
If you have recently seen crows roosting in your neighborhood, particularly at dusk or the early evening hours, please share this information, as your reports will help disburse the nuisance crow flocks.
Any reports of crow sightings over the last two weeks will greatly assist their efforts.
The harassment methods used to disperse crows include pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. Several of these methods produce loud noises and flashing lights (similar to sirens and fireworks) that will frighten the birds and may be heard or observed by local residents.
