Header Header

Crows take flight after roosting in trees near downtown Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city’s crow hazing will continue on Wednesday night.

Wildlife biologists from the city’s crow consultant, Loomacres Wildlife Management, Warnerville, will be back in Watertown to harass the crow roosts that make the city its home during the winter.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.