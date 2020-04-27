I do a lot of homework. My social life has changed, I can’t hang out with my friends as much anymore like I used to. I like being able to go outside but I miss my friends and teachers. It’s upsetting me that people are getting sick and dying from this virus.
Watertown Daily Times Kids Report: Your experience during a difficult time
- By Kendall Bush
Grade 2, North Elementary
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Catherine Lynch inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
- Paul V. Moore High School honor roll marking period two
- Grant named to dean’s list
- KPS kindergarteners celebrate 100 days of school
- New program aims to ‘adopt’ Carthage Central School seniors
- Back the Pack donates two truckloads of food to Massena Central School District
- Massena family gets its kicks
- Pro baseball: COVID-19 cutting into precious time for independent ball players like LaFargeville’s Valin
Most Popular
-
21 workers at a Watertown salon haven’t received unemployment after five weeks
-
As cremation demand surges with virus deaths, upstate funeral directors assist with downstate backlogs
-
Samaritan doctors discuss COVID-19 in children
-
A creative interlude: NNY residents taking up new projects during downtime
-
Cuomo details phased reopening of New York; COVID-19 infection rate at 0.8%
Classifieds
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AUTO RACING photos- Fulton, Brewerton, Utica-Rome speedways! 1980-2000. Call Don
- PORCHES & FLOORS leveled & repaired. Foundations repaired & parged
- AWESOME TOPSOIL and composted cow manure $20/ yard free delivery
- 2 br. house. 518-925-3911.
- SHIH-TZU PUP, 14 wks, male, parents our show dogs, vet
- FOR LEASE: State certified pit. Sand and gravel. 10 million
- AKC registered German Shepherd puppies, 4 girls and 1 boy.
- The Malone Telegram is seeking: MOTOR ROUTE DRIVERS Must have
- Country Market Variety Store Liquidation / Moving Sale. 20768 NY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.