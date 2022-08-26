City fire gets federal grant

Rich Little, of the Watertown City Fire Department, demonstrates ways to use a pulley system in a rescue situation to students gathered on a field trip who were learning about careers fields at the Watertown Rapids home stadium at the Watertown fairgrounds in July. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The Watertown Fire Department has received a $181,817 federal grant to replace exhaust systems at the department’s three fire stations.

The city fire department was notified on Thursday that it’s receiving the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

