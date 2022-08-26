WATERTOWN — The Watertown Fire Department has received a $181,817 federal grant to replace exhaust systems at the department’s three fire stations.
The city fire department was notified on Thursday that it’s receiving the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
The department will use the funding to replace its aged Plymovent exhaust systems at all three fire stations — the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station on South Massey Street and the stations on State and Mill streets.
The exhaust systems capture exhaust from fire apparatus running inside the stations and disposes it outside the buildings, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said.
The exhaust systems greatly reduce employee exposure to carcinogenic exhaust gases and particulate matter, he said.
The city will use $18,181.73 in local funds from the city’s capital budget for the $199,999 project.
The department’s current systems are 21 years old at the South Massey Street station and 19 years old at the Mill and State street stations and are due for replacement, Chief Timerman said.
“They are worn out and lately have required several expensive repairs to keep them operational,” he said.
The department has thanked the FEMA staff and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and his staff for their help in obtaining the funding for the project.
