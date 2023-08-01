WATERTOWN — The city fire department has obtained $85,755 in federal funding for cardiac equipment and firefighting rehabilitation training.
The equipment was awarded from the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Chief Matthew R. Timerman said the department was notified Friday about the funding, which it had applied for in February.
The equipment includes CPR mannequin kits, a cardiac oximeter, simulated automated external defibrillators (AED) for training and an automated chest compression device to use on medical calls.
“It’s a lot of stuff,” Timerman said. “It’s going to improve our cardiac and survival rates.”
Hoping to receive $160,000, the fire department’s grant application was not fully funded. The department had hoped to replace old AEDs with FEMA funding.
Watertown’s grant money was among $5 million that Rep. Claudia L. Tenney, R-Canandaigua, announced on Tuesday.
This grant program aims to enhance the capabilities of Watertown’s fire department. The funds will be used to bolster fire and medical response capacities, ensuring the safety of emergency personnel and the public, she said.
