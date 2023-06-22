The Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, 224 S. Massey St., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City firefighters spent about four hours on Thursday morning in the Black River for water rescue training.

While the entire shift was involved, about eight firefighters actually took part in the training, which consisted of using two water rescue boats and getting into the river to practice rescues, Battalion Chief Andy Denny said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.