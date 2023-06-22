WATERTOWN — City firefighters spent about four hours on Thursday morning in the Black River for water rescue training.
While the entire shift was involved, about eight firefighters actually took part in the training, which consisted of using two water rescue boats and getting into the river to practice rescues, Battalion Chief Andy Denny said.
The training took place between Maggie’s on the River restaurant on Newell Street and the Court Street bridge. Firefighters launched the boats from Adirondack River Outfitters white water rafting on the river’s south side.
Every year, firefighters practice their water rescues, Battalion Chief Denny said.
During the training, department apparatus was parked at Chiappone’s Tire Warehouse at 557 W. Main St. During that time, a fire engine was used to respond to a couple of medical calls as the training continued, the battalion chief said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.