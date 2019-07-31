JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 2007 Watertown High School graduate and native of the city is serving at Naval Hospital and at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Tashae Miles serves as a hospital corpsman; an assistant to the command-master-chief.
Petty Officer Miles credits her hometown for giving her opportunities she would not have had otherwise experienced that has helped in serving with the Navy.
“Growing up, my hometown, I learned that I had the opportunity to see a lot of the world,” she said in a Navy news release.
Naval Hospital Jacksonville and Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville deliver quality health care, in an integrated system of readiness and health. Naval Hospital Jacksonville includes five branch health clinics across Florida and Georgia. It serves 163,000 active-duty and retired sailors, Marines, soldiers, airmen, guardsmen, and their families, including about 83,000 patients who are enrolled with a primary care manager.
“My father served in the Army,” Petty Officer Miles said. “Growing up seeing him gone a lot, I knew that the Army wasn’t for me and the Navy fit my personality which is why I choose to serve.”
She said her proudest accomplishment is her family.
“Serving in the Navy allows me to provide so much for my family,” she said. “The medical and the financial security allows for me to continue to support my family.”
