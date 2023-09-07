WATERTOWN — The Watertown High School Class of 2024 got a chance to start its senior year like many other classes have done before them: with a parade up Washington Street.
Thursday marked the first day of senior year for Watertown High School seniors such as Adorie Jones, who began the day congregating in the parking lot of City Hall right around 6:30 a.m.
Jones said she is looking forward to the senior year fun that comes along with the final year of high school, including the pep rally and football games.
Annette Gould, another Watertown High School senior, said she is looking forward to prom and other senior year activities.
Gould said that she is planning to go to college after high school.
“I know I want to go to college, but I have no idea what for or where,” she said.
Jones said she was “really excited” for the parade on Thursday morning.
Another senior, Seth Charlton, who plays soccer and basketball, said he is mostly looking forward to his upcoming seasons.
“Last time to win our section,” he said.
When seniors start school this year, a new regular part of their day will be the electronic hall passes that the school has put into place this year.
The hall passes, in part, will allow for hall monitors to see where students are going in real time using district-owned tablets, which cost $6,000.
Jack Rathbun said he is looking to enjoying his last go around at the high school. “Enjoy the moment,” he said.
Owen VanBrocklin, said he is excited to start college next year, where he will attend Jefferson Community College and study criminal justice in hopes of becoming a state trooper.
“It’s just good to be this far,” he said. “I’m going to college next year; it’s just very exciting to be moving on from high school.”
Tanner Esposito echoed the same sentiment that he, too, is excited to start college.
“Starting a new chapter and seeing what else comes next,” he said.
He said he, too, was excited to get together with his classmates and be in the parade on Thursday. “It only happens once,” he said.
Esposito said he also is expecting to go to JCC, but to study architecture.
“I just want to get rich, that’s the goal,” he said.
Seniors appeared to be ready and excited for the upcoming school year and beyond.
