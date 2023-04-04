WATERTOWN — The city has hired a grant writer.
WATERTOWN — The city has hired a grant writer.
City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to hire LaBella Associates for grant writing services.
The Rochester-based engineering firm, with a local representative handling the city’s work, will be paid $16,000 to write four grants.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and development director, said the firm has extensive experience and that having a local presence was a plus.
The local LaBella representative, E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitzer, said she’s ready to get started on working on the grants for the city. She plans to talk to city department heads “to figure out what the issues are and better understand what the direct needs are.”
LaBella has engineers, architects and other employees with expertise in different areas that will help with the grant writing, she said.
The firm can seek grants for such things as Thompson Park, the riverfront, the waste water treatment plant and the water plant, Mr. Lumbis said.
Four other firms submitted proposals for the grant writing.
Last summer, City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III suggested that the city hire a grant writer, but the proposal was marred in controversy because he wanted a specific grant writer, Spencer Morgan, to do the work.
It was met by resistance from Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who contended that an RFP process should be used to select a grant writer.
On Monday night, Councilman Olney asked a series of questions about the other firms, but said he was satisfied that staff recommended LaBella.
