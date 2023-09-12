WATERTOWN — Neighbors of Watertown Inc. on Tuesday got final approval to build a 61-unit affordable housing project proposed for Main Avenue.
The city’s Planning Commission approved the site plans for the four-story housing facility that would be for homeless and seriously low-income people on a 3.4-acre site on the north side of Main Avenue.
Last month, the Planning Commission took no action on the affordable housing project until it could be declared lead agency for the state environmental review process.
It then took the Planning Commission just a few minutes on Tuesday to discuss the project before approving the site plans. One question was asked.
“All right, it’s done,” quipped Planning Commission Chairman Lawrence J. Coburn said after how smoothly the brief discussion went.
The project will now go back next week before the Zoning Board of Appeals to seek two area variances.
Neighbors of Watertown, along with Transitional Living Services of Northern New York and Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, is purchasing the property to construct the affordable housing project.
LaBella Associates, Rochester, is the engineer working on the project and submitted the site plan application on behalf of Neighbors.
The four-story building will consist of one-bedroom and studio apartments. Tenants will be income-eligible to live in them.
Shelby R. Vakiener, a civil engineer with LaBella, said a handful of small changes were made to the project since the firm met last month with the planning commission.
Some trees and benches and a break room were added at the back of the building. Some more lighting along sidewalks also was included, she said.
Two other major affordable housing projects also are in the works in the city.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.