Affordable housing project gets approval

Daniel Brocht and Shelby Vakiener, with LaBella Associates, make a presentation in August to the Watertown Planning Commission about an affordable housing project proposed for Main Avenue. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Neighbors of Watertown Inc. on Tuesday got final approval to build a 61-unit affordable housing project proposed for Main Avenue.

The city’s Planning Commission approved the site plans for the four-story housing facility that would be for homeless and seriously low-income people on a 3.4-acre site on the north side of Main Avenue.

