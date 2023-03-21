Landlords in Watertown are complaining to City Council members that there are no consequences for tenants who do damage to rental properties. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Edward Smalls is among a growing number of landlords who are complaining that tenants are trashing their properties and nothing is done about it.

Mr. Smalls, who owns about eight rental properties in Watertown, addressed the issue during Monday night’s City Council meeting. He was among eight people who spoke about it.

rdsouth
Our whole system is built on the assumption that it's not the job of the executive or legislative branches of government to make things right. When somebody does you wrong, the expectation is that you will take them to court, where justice will be rendered largely in accordance with traditions never written by any legislature. Other informal systems are also relied on in the case of bad tenants: credit ratings, landlord grapevines, etc...The real cause of this problem is the lack of a civil code, which is above the level of city government. To each level it's appropriate duty. The failure here is higher up.

