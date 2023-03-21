WATERTOWN — Edward Smalls is among a growing number of landlords who are complaining that tenants are trashing their properties and nothing happens to them.
Mr. Smalls, who owns about eight rental properties in Watertown, addressed the issue at Monday night’s City Council meeting. He was among eight people who spoke about it.
He told council members that he’s not going to make future investments in Watertown because of the ongoing issues with tenants and the city not taking action.
“We’re not doing a damn thing about it,” he said.
Mr. Smalls said that one tenant made methamphetamine in his apartment. He also had an issue with a woman who moved into an apartment with a tenant and didn’t sign a lease. When he tried to get her to move out, she told him that she had more rights as a tenant than he has as a landlord.
He said that tenant and others like her are violating theft of services laws.
“Finally got me a court date, the person asked for an extension,” Mr. Smalls said. “I had to go to court for a person I didn’t even put on my lease.”
But 90% of his tenants “are great;” it’s the remaining 10% who are giving him problems, he said.
Two contractors, Seth LaBarge and Brian Watson, said they are losing jobs because some landlords are getting out of the rental properties business.
Landords said that tenants should be held accountable for their actions. They also said that the state’s COVID-19 policies allowing tenants to not pay rent prompted some of the current problems.
The landlord/tenant issue first surfaced several months ago when landlord William M. Bonner started asking questions about why a tenant hadn’t been arrested after her apartment was left with $35,000 in damages back in June.
The incident prompted an executive session about it a few months ago and then came up during a work session with City Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue and Jefferson County District Attorney Krystina S. Mills.
Mr. Bonner and some landlords think police and the district attorney’s office should do more about tenants causing damage to their apartments.
Last week, Chief Donoghue said that an arrest will happen in the case involving Mr. Bonner’s property for some of the damage.
The investigation is continuing, the police chief said, to determine who caused the other damage in the apartment.
Those kind of cases are hard to prove, however, and need evidence before an arrest can be made, Mrs. Mills said last week.
She said those kind of cases are normally handled in civil court.
On Monday night, Pratt Street resident Trina Kuan told council that it’s their responsibility to help the landlords.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Cliff G. Olney said state lawmakers need to beef up state landlord/tenant laws.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo suggested that the city contact local state legislators and write a letter to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul about what’s going on locally with issue.
