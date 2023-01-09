WATERTOWN — City resident Robert Avallone got the same response from other older adults about what kind of things there are to do for people of their age.
There isn’t anything to do.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 10:51 pm
WATERTOWN — City resident Robert Avallone got the same response from other older adults about what kind of things there are to do for people of their age.
There isn’t anything to do.
So he’s suggesting that the city open a senior center, where people can play cards, get advice about wills and estates and just hang out together.
On Monday night, Mr. Avalone, 71, made a presentation to the city council about why the city should provide a place just for senior citizens to go, epecially since there are roughly 3,300 senior citizens 65 and older, or about 13.7% of the city’s population.
“It is the right thing to do,” he said.
His sister attended a senior center in Clifton Park, near Albany, and the facility provided all kinds of activities for seniors on a daily basis, he said.
Why can’t that be done here? he asked.
Too many senior citizens are alone, sad and depressed, but they don’t have to be if there was a place for them to go, he said.
The senior years are supposed to be the golden years, he said.
“But it’s the empty-soup can years,” he said, pulling out a can from a brown paper bag.
He doesn’t have any ideas about where such a center would go or how much it would cost, but there must be an empty building that can be turned into one, he said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said he’d be “an advocate” for a senior center. Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said that former state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie used to host a popular Senior Day every year when she worked for the senator.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith suggested that the program could be placed in an existing building or partner with an existing nonprofit organization.
He also suggested the city should contact the Jefferson County Office for the Aging to see what kind of programs it offers to seniors, so it doesn’t duplicate services.
The only senior center in Jefferson County is in Clayton, the Paynter Senior Citizens Center, which has offered a variety of activities since 1976.
Mr. Avallone, a grandfather of one, moved to Watertown about 18 months ago to be closer to his siblings.
