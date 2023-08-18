WATERTOWN — With local political campaigning normally starting after Labor Day, the city’s two mayoral candidates ended up just a short distance away in Thompson Park talking to residents on a pleasant Thursday afternoon.
Unbeknownst to each other, City Council members Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Lisa A. Ruggiero scheduled events in the park near two popular recreational attractions.
Compo Pierce held the fifth installment of her office hours, sitting on a park bench near the park’s splash pad.
A couple hundred feet away, Ruggiero was stationed at a picnic table in front of the entrance to the Thompson Park pool bathhouse.
She was joined by supporters Debra and Bill Dermady to hand out children’s books to kids hanging out in the park.
The effort was about giving kids a chance to pick out a book and encouraging them to read, Ruggiero said.
Her two friends asked her to help them give out some of the 1,400 books that they’ve collected from teachers and former teachers, said Debra Dermady, a retired educator herself.
The book giveaway is the second annual “Make a Splash — Keep Three Pools in Watertown” that the local couple has organized.
Living on the city’s north side, they were staunch supporters of replacing the William J. Flynn pool at North Elementary School.
Ruggiero was one of three council members who voted to spend $3.9 million for the new pool. Compo Pierce opposed the pool, citing its cost and contending there is no need for a third city pool.
Ruggiero considered her park visit as a campaign event.
It ended up mostly revolving around kids and books, she said. The Dermadys then headed over to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds pool to give out more books.
During her event, Compo Pierce talked to a handful of residents who asked about such city issues as providing more recreational activities for adults and about a $50 million water treatment plant project. She also gave out ice cream and Popsicles to anyone who strolled by.
“This is a great place to sit and talk to people on a nice day,” she said.
Neither of the mayoral candidates have started the fall campaign in full gear yet, they said.
Compo Pierce has been doing some “low-key” campaigning and distributing political signs. After Labor Day, she plans to get her campaign more active, she said.
Ruggiero plans to start “gearing up” her campaign soon. So far, she’s been talking to residents this summer about city issues.
Her full-fledged campaign will include a couple of fundraisers, distributing bigger political signs and putting together a more definitive campaign platform.
With just the two councilwomen running in the nonpartisan race, Watertown will elect the city’s first woman mayor on Nov. 7. The winner will serve a four-year term.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.