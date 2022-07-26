WATERTOWN — The city parks and recreation department will offer two sessions of swim lessons at the Thompson Park pool in August.
The first session will be from Aug. 1 to 6 and the second will be offered from Aug. 8 to 12. They’ll be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
The levels of the lessons are for beginner, intermediate, experienced and advanced swimmers. The cost is $15 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents.
Registration is with the parks department. There are a limited number of spots for each session.
For more information, call 315-785-7775.
