WATERTOWN — James J. Scordo won’t be able to participate in the parks and recreation department’s kickball playoffs this week.
That’s because he’s the department’s new program manager, so he can no longer be part of the team, which is in first place.
“I’m missing the playoffs,” he said.
Mr. Scordo, 32, a graduate of SUNY Cortland’s sports management program, has been in the position for a few weeks now.
He’s responsible for overseeing the department’s programs and events and help with marketing them.
His goal is to get as many people signed up to participate in the programs as he can.
“I love sports,” he said.
The $58,775-a-year position was added in last spring’s budget deliberations. City Council members said parks and recreation needed someone to market them.
According to the job description, he’s responsible for marketing, planning, coordinating, promoting and supervising parks programming. He also is responsible for scheduling and reserving facilities.
He’s overseeing the city ice rink’s concession stand, lifeguards, playground staff and summer recreation. He also had to become a playground inspector to make sure city playgrounds are safe.
The department hasn’t had someone directly responsible for programming since Scott D. Weller, parks and recreation superintendent, held the assistant superintendent position several years ago.
Eight people applied for the position, with four getting interviewed.
“We’re happy to have him,” Mr. Weller said.
Previously, Mr. Scordo, the son of James P. Scordo, former executive director of CREDO, worked at the Watertown Family YMCA for five years, including as the branch manager at the Carthage site.
Most recently, he worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in charge of the Central New York region, driving to Syracuse every day.
“I’m excited to be working back in Watertown,” Mr. Scordo said.
