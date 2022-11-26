WATERTOWN — For about a week in June, a tree expert cleared about 11 acres of underbrush in Thompson Park that had gobbled up the park and hidden parts that had not been seen for decades.
The $75,000 project got rave reviews.
And now the city plans to embark on the second phase of the brush-clearing project in the historic city-owned park. On Monday night, the city Council approved the plans to hire a tree contractor to continue efforts to improve park trails and remove more invasive plants that overtook many of the park’s once pastoral lawns and woodland edges.
Depending on the severity of the weather, work could start this winter but is more likely to begin in the spring, said City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who’s been a staunch supporter of the park for decades.
Removing the underbrush — European buckthorn, honeysuckle and bittersweet — has given park enthusiasts literally a better view of the park and what it was supposed to be like when the park was originally designed more than 100 years ago.
“You can already see the difference it makes,” Mr. Mix said.
Last summer’s work also included improving 4,800 feet of trails. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked staff to come up with the second phase of the project.
The new work will continue in the western section of the park and along Thompson Boulevard, as well as clear areas near the tennis courts and open a trail along Olmsted Drive.
“That will open up access to residential neighborhoods over there,” Mr. Mix said.
The city plans to spend about $75,000 to $100,000 on the next phase. Funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds designated for Thompson Park Renovations in the Capital Budget.
The city will go out to bid to seek a contractor.
Last summer, B&R Tree Experts, Black River, used heavy equipment, such as a Prentice log loader, to quickly remove the underbrush.
In 2018, volunteers and members of the Friends of Thompson Park, a group dedicated to the 355-acre park, also started gathering one Saturday a month in the summer months and into the fall to work on Thompson Park’s trail system.
The improvements began with volunteers using tools to remove brush by hand to widen trails, create new ones and reopen underutilized portions of the park.
The park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks throughout the United States.
