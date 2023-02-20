WATERTOWN — The city is ready to sell five homes that it took for back taxes.
The city is selling the five homes to developers and contractors who plan to fix them up after they submitted proposals explaining their redevelopment plans.
The City Council is expected to approve the sales on Tuesday night.
The five homes are: 135 N. Rutland St..; 427 W. Mullin St.; 244 N. Rutland St.; 703 Franklin St.; and 802 Franklin St.
The developers had to submit minimum purchase prices and are required to pay off the back taxes, penalties and interest owed to the city.
Depending on the property, the work includes repairing or replacing roofs, extensive interior and exterior remodeling, repairing or replacing mechanical systems and painting. They all would be complete renovations.
The city planning department used a request for proposals process, or RFP, to seek interest from developers. It’s the first time that the city used that method — a process normally used for commercial properties — to sell the homes, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
“This is really new,” he said. “We have some really good projects.”
Under the program, the city hopes to provide home ownership when possible, Mr. Lumbis said. His department hopes to transfer the properties to the developers in about a month,
Rather than holding a public auction as in past years, the City Council decided earlier this year to use the RFP process to sell the houses because the city will have more control over what happens with their redevelopment.
The city received a total of 16 proposals from developers interested in fixing up eight houses, with some receiving multiple proposals. The city used a rating system to select the developers, Mr. Lumbis said.
Proposals were evaluated based on several criteria, including the proposed work scope, the amount of their investment, the proposed purchase price and how much time it would take to complete the repairs.
No one submitted proposals for a home at 219-221 W. Lynde St.
The city hasn’t decided what to do with two others — 531 Bradley St. and 256 N. Pleasant St. — and is still reviewing them, Mr. Lumbis said.
Here are the homes and developers who submitted successful proposals:
* 135 N. Rutland St. to Brownstone Lodge LLC for $11,550. The project is expected to cost $136,550.
* 427 W. Mullin St. to Travani Construction for $7,823.46. Plans call for investing $66,700.
* 244 N. Rutland St. to H20 Town 24/7 Properties LLC for $5,000. The project is projected to cost $66,500.
* 703 Franklin St. to Ellis Linfernal for $16,600, with an investment of $45,000.
* 802 Franklin St. to Scott and Heather Cathey for $18,362. They plan to invest $93,483.75.
