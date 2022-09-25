City set to fill 12 police posts

Watertown City Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue, at his office in the Jefferson County public safety building in Watertown in August. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The long process to try to fill a dozen vacancies in the city’s police department has begun with a Sept. 17 civil service exam.

But Police Chief Charles P. Donoghue said it won’t be until late December or early January when the exam results are scored in Albany and the successful ones will be placed on a new Civil Service list.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.