Watertown police seeking assistance in missing person case
- WATERTOWN — City police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 20-year-old woman. According to a release from the police department, Kayla Blowers was last seen leaving a residence in the 600 block of Olive Street on Oct. 14. Ms. Blowers is described in the release as a white female standing at five foot, seven inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes, though it is noted that she may have recently shaved her head. Ms. Blowers has ties to the Troy area and anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call city police (315) 782-2233.
Watertown police seeking assistance in missing person case
