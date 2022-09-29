Holden Hurst, 5, twists as he jumps in the water at the Alteri Pool in Watertown in July. The city’s attendance figures show 5,075 people used the Steven D. Alteri pool at the fairgrounds this summer. Watertown Daily Times
The season’s first swimmers wade their way in at the Thompson Park Municipal Pool in Watertown in 2021. The city-owned pool at Thompson Park was used by 21,252 people this summer, according to information from parks and recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller. Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero continue to disagree about whether the city needs three pools as attendance figures from this summer show an 8,000 visit increase from the previous season.
Mayor Smith is still convinced that the city-owned pools at Thompson Park and the Alex T. Fairgrounds are enough. Councilwoman Ruggiero remains committed to opening a third pool at North Elementary School.
While the debate rages on, Scott M. Weller, parks and recreation superintendent, on Thursday released attendance figures for the two pools that were open this summer showing that 26,327 people swam in them, up from 18,511 in 2021.
Of the total, 21,252 took a dip in the park pool, while 5,075 went to the Steven D. Alteri pool at the fairgrounds.
“An 80 to 20 split tells me we don’t need three pools,” Mayor Smith said, stressing that he’s held that argument right along.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero sees the pool attendance figures a different way.
“I think 8,000 is unbelievable,” she said.
About the comparison in attendance between the two pools, she noted that the park opened on weekends for more than a month earlier and stayed open more than a week later than the Altieri pool. It opened June 28 and closed Aug. 28.
Road construction for much of the summer around the Alteri pool kept swimmers away who thought that pool was closed, she said.
She said that the discussion from council members about whether the city should spend $2.9 million to repair the William J. Flynn Pool at North Elementary or $4.1 million to replace it might have boosted people’s interest in the two pools that were open.
In July, the councilwoman was joined by Councilmen Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey in instructing C&S Companies, Syracuse, to pursue options for replacing the Flynn pool at North Elementary School.
American Rescue Plan Act funding would pay for the new Flynn pool.
The three ran on a platform that the city should have three pools.
The Alteri and Thompson Park pools were open daily from noon to 7 p.m. this summer.
