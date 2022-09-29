City pool attendance up by 8,000 this summer

Holden Hurst, 5, twists as he jumps in the water at the Alteri Pool in Watertown in July. The city’s attendance figures show 5,075 people used the Steven D. Alteri pool at the fairgrounds this summer. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero continue to disagree about whether the city needs three pools as attendance figures from this summer show an 8,000 visit increase from the previous season.

Mayor Smith is still convinced that the city-owned pools at Thompson Park and the Alex T. Fairgrounds are enough. Councilwoman Ruggiero remains committed to opening a third pool at North Elementary School.

The season’s first swimmers wade their way in at the Thompson Park Municipal Pool in Watertown in 2021. The city-owned pool at Thompson Park was used by 21,252 people this summer, according to information from parks and recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller. Watertown Daily Times
