WATERTOWN — The city is getting ready to sell two more vacant homes to developers and contractors to fix up and get them back on the tax rolls.
A total of five developers submitted proposals explaining their redevelopment plans for 219/221 W. Lynde St. and 256 N. Pleasant St. under the second round of a city program to bring deteriorating houses back to life.
The city’s Planning Department and Codes Enforcement office are working together to determine which developers should be selected for the projects.
They plan to make a recommendation for the Aug. 21 council meeting, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning and community planning director.
“We’re just started to get into it and haven’t had a chance to do it yet,” he said.
The city Planning Department used a request for proposals process, or RFP, to seek interest from developers.
Two developers submitted plans for 256 N. Pleasant St., while three made proposals for 219-221 W. Lynde St.
Previously, five other homes were renovated under the first round of the RFP program.
Depending on the property, the work includes repairing or replacing roofs, extensive interior and exterior remodeling, repairing or replacing mechanical systems and painting. The two houses would undergo complete renovations.
There were no takers for a house at 531 Bradley St. There also was no interest the last time that the city was seeking a developer.
The City Council also took another house at 214 E. Hoard St. off the list to be sold after neighbors called for it to be demolished rather than sold.
The city had a buyer who offered $10,000 to buy that house and renovate it. He wanted to acquire it because his children attend nearby North Elementary School, Mr. Lumbis said.
Rather than holding a public auction as in past years, the City Council decided last year to use the RFP process to sell the eight houses because the city had more control over what happens with their redevelopment.
