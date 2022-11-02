City’s fall tree planting set for Saturday

Boy Scouts from Adams plant a tree outside the Adams Fire Hall to celebrate Arbor Day in 2017. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Volunteers from Tree Watertown, the city of Watertown’s Street Tree Advisory Board, will conduct their 21st annual fall tree planting project on Saturday.

The project will involve planting 41 bare-root trees at various locations along North Pleasant Street, as well as two nearby pocket parks. The rain or shine event begins at 9 a.m.

