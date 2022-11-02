WATERTOWN — Volunteers from Tree Watertown, the city of Watertown’s Street Tree Advisory Board, will conduct their 21st annual fall tree planting project on Saturday.
The project will involve planting 41 bare-root trees at various locations along North Pleasant Street, as well as two nearby pocket parks. The rain or shine event begins at 9 a.m.
The project is funded through the support of the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Carolyn Whitney Fund.
Refreshments will be provided by AmeriCU and Tree Watertown.
Tree Watertown members and state Department of Environmental Conservation staff will assist volunteers in proper tree planting methods throughout the project.
The Watertown City School District, Immaculate Heart Central Schools, the city’s Planning Department and Parks and Recreation, and Public Works Departments will be joining Saturday’s activities.
This planting event will increase tree canopy along streets and within parks and educate the community about the benefits of planting trees.
The annual tree planting event has become a fall tradition and supplements other annual tree planting efforts in the city.
All interested members of the public are invited to participate at 148 Pleasant St. North, a vacant city-owned lot located between State and Gill streets.
