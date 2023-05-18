Delay in bids for new pool criticized

William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool behind North Elementary School in Watertown, pictured last spring. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Bids came in Thursday a little higher than expected for the pool project at North Elementary school.

The bids for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool and bathhouse totalled about $3.368 million, about $168,000 more than a Syracuse engineering firm projected last month.

