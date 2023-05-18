WATERTOWN — Bids came in Thursday a little higher than expected for the pool project at North Elementary school.
The bids for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool and bathhouse totalled about $3.368 million, about $168,000 more than a Syracuse engineering firm projected last month.
Two firms submitted bids for the general contractor work, while the city received a single bid for each of the three other contracts associated with the pool project.
Patrick Currier, project manager for C&S Companies, Syracuse, wasn’t too surprised that more firms weren’t interested in the project, since the pool is “a specialty project.”
“It is what it is,” he said after the bids were opened Thursday afternoon. “A little higher than what we thought. It’s the going rate and that’s what it turned out to be.”
Con-Tech Building Systems, Gouverneur, was the low bidder with $2,695,000. That company constructed the new pool at Thompson Park three years ago.
The Watertown firm of Bette & Cring submitted the other bid for the general construction. The company proposed an amount of $2,894,000.
The city received only one bid each for the other components of the project. They were Hyde-Stone Mechanical Contractors, Watertown, $112,532 bid for the mechanical work and $199,077 for the plumbing jobs, while Blackstone Electrical, Dexter, put in a $361,935 bid for the electrical contract.
The city delayed the bid opening for two weeks because four or five companies were confused by what were in the specs, so more information was provided to clarify.
Meredith A. Griffin, the city engineering department’s project manager for the pool, said it will take about two weeks to make sure the bids meet the criteria.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
A splash pad feature also would be part of the project. The bathhouse would have restrooms with access from the exterior.
Construction is expected to start this summer and the pool would open for the 2024 season.
“So we’re hitting the ground running,” Mr. Currier said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who attended Thursday’s bid opening, wasn’t surprised that just a handful of companies tried to get the job, since it’s late in the construction season and many contractors already have enough work.
Last July, City Council members Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III decided to replace the pool on the city’s north side.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce adamantly oppose the pool project, contending that the city doesn’t need a third pool and cannot afford it.
Supporters say residents on the city’s north side deserve a pool near their homes. They contend that a pool had been on that side of the city for decades before the Flynn pool was closed because it needed major repairs.
In March, Mr. Currier projected the pool would cost $3.2 million with construction administration, contingency for the project and stone and concrete testing.
Council members have yet to decide how to pay for the project. It takes four votes to bond for the project and only three council members have supported it.
The former council used money from the general fund to pay for the Thompson Park pool when there weren’t the four votes to borrow for it.
With both councilwomen running for mayor, the pool is expected to become one of the major campaign issues this fall.
The city also operates the pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Thompson Park pool will open for the season just on weekends.
Both pools then will be open daily starting June 26.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott Weller is pleased that his department found enough lifeguards for the two pools this season. His department hired 40 lifeguards, while 60 applied for the positions. They will be paid between $18 and $20, depending on experience.
