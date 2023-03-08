WATERTOWN — For years, the North Country Goes Green festival always kicked off with the raising of the Irish flag in front of the Dulles State Office Building.
But the flag raising won’t be happening there when the festival returns next weekend after a three-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state notified festival organizers a couple of weeks ago about a new policy that only the American and state flags can fly on state property.
The flag-raising ceremony is moving across the street to Watertown City Hall, thanks to the local Ancient Order of Hibernians that have agreed to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day weekend with festival organizers.
The Irish flag will be raised in front of City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.
But the change in locations for the flag raising isn’t getting festival co-chair Shanie L. Strife’s Irish up — she’s just happy the festival is making a return to the state office building for the first time since 2019.
“We’re just glad we’re back. It’s no big deal,” she said.
The 35th festival will feature three days of festivities.
After the flag raising, a Founders’ Toast will be at 5:30 p.m. at the first floor bar to honor volunteers who have died since the last festival.
There will be traditions from festivals past and new things to celebrate, Mrs. Strife said. Organizers are happy to show off a new bar and entrance that are making their debuts during this year’s festival, she said.
She remembered having to cancel the 2020 festival because of the pandemic. It was the first cancellation of a major local event before the state shut down all businesses and events on the next day. “We’re just so excited to be back,” she said. “Everyone is excited. The vibe is great. We’re back.”
The winners of the popular Donegal Beard Contest will be announced at 7 p.m. Friday. The Little Miss Ireland pageant will make its debut at 6 p.m. Friday. A comedy night will be in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Washington Street parade is at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Shamrock Run starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. A Sunday Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church.
The festival also includes step dancing, Irish fiddlers and other Irish influenced music, the Miss Ireland Pageant, a children’s room, Irish food, cornhole, darts competitions and more.
Tickets are on sale now and will be available at the door.
