Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins is helping to prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast starting Friday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The 1,000 pounds of sausage for the Mount Carmel Feast must be precooked, preparer Frank Gorri said, because there simply isn’t enough time to grill all of the meat from start to finish during the event. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins helps prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast, which runs Friday to Sunday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins helps prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast, which runs Friday to Sunday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Frank Gorri and Steve Vavonese place bags of Italian sausage onto a cart for transportation to the refrigerator, where they will be stored before the Mount Carmel Feast. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins is helping to prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast starting Friday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Chris Gorri lays a pan of freshly precooked sausages onto the table, which are ready to be stored in refrigeration before the Mount Carmel Feast this weekend. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Italian sausage, cut into 6-inch portions and placed on baking sheets in preparation for the Mount Carmel Feast this weekend at St. Anthony’s Church. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
One of the last additions to the new Mount Carmel pavilion was the sign, installed Wednesday afternoon. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Freshly baked cookies are on the menu for the Mount Carmel Feast this weekend. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
A small portion from the 1,000 pounds of sausage being prepared for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast at St. Anthony’s Church Friday to Sunday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Italian sausage, cut into 6-inch portions in preparation for the Mount Carmel Feast this weekend at St. Anthony’s Church. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The new Mount Carmel Pavilion is filled with new appliances. A fire last summer destroyed the former facility. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Three large bags of onions for the burgers that will be cooked during the Mount Carmel Feast starting on Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The Fun Slide and other rides will be part of the festivities during the Mount Carmel Feast in Watertown Friday to Sunday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins helps prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast, which runs Friday to Sunday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The Mount Carmel Pavilion sign is installed Wednesday afternoon, one of the last additions to the new building before the feast beginning on Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Fort Drum veteran Napoleon Dobbins helps prepare the 1,000 pounds of sausage for grilling at the Mount Carmel Feast, which runs Friday to Sunday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Sausages precooked and ready to end up in someone’s stomach during the Mount Carmel Feast. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Italian sausages, made using Frank Gorri’s secret recipe, are ready to be grilled at the Mount Carmel Feast this weekend. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Frank Gorri and Steve Vavonese place bags of Italian sausage onto a cart for transportation to the refrigerator, where they will be stored before the Mount Carmel Feast. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — Frank A. Gorri is all set to sell about 1,000 pounds of Italian sausage in his new surroundings at this weekend’s Mount Carmel Feast.
After a fire destroyed the old structure almost a year ago, Mr. Gorri will be in charge of the Italian sausage booth in a new pavilion at St. Anthony’s Church when the summer tradition opens Friday night for the 105th festival.
Fortunately, the fire happened about a month after last year’s festival or organizers would have had to punt and come up with an alternative plan for this weekend’s annual three-day festival.
And Mr. Gorri had doubts that the new pavilion would be ready for the celebration.
After months of design work, construction began in April to replace the 43-year-old structure on the same footprint as the old one. But the $425,000 project went through “some curve balls” along the way, Mr. Gorri said.
The drainage system had to be changed and the original concrete slab had to be torn up, which increased the building’s costs.
But somehow the new building got done for Friday.
“It must have been divine intervention,” Mr. Gorri said.
Just three days into summer, the building will make its debut for the public.
In the pavilion on Wednesday, committee members T.G. Kolb and Peter Souch worked out some last-minute details, standing in front of the counter where throngs of festival-goers will order their Italian sausage from Friday to Sunday.
“You had to go through some bumps along the way, but things pretty much worked out,” Mr. Kolb said. “We’re ready to go.”
Festival organizers thanked the community, parishioners, business owners and the Diocese of Ogdensburg for making donations to finance the project. They still are $32,000 short, so they are still asking people for contributions.
The July 15 fire occurred the night before the traditional Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast was to be held. On July 16 every year, the Catholic Church commemorates the approval of the rule of the Carmelite Order in the 13th century.
Mr. Kolb noted the irony of the night of the fire.
“She must not have wanted to celebrate it last year,” he said.
The blaze was called in by a motorist passing by. By the time firefighters arrived, the pavilion was engulfed in flames.
All of its contents — banners, booths, kitchen equipment and more — were charred and had to be replaced.
So much of the 43-year-old building was scorched that a cause was never determined.
Mr. Kolb, a retired city firefighter, was at the fire, where he saw that the top of the building survived and did not collapse.
“That’s the way buildings were built,” he said. “It was old-fashioned construction.”
But the new pavilion gives an army of volunteers more space to work. There’s so much more room that the hot dog/hamburger booth is being moved into the building this year.
“Much more efficient,” Mr. Kolb said.
Mr. Gorri, who’s been in charge of the Italian sausage booth for the past 16 years, looks forward to using the spanking new stainless steel freezers, grills and other equipment to sell 6-inch Italian sausages that hang out from their 4-inch rolls, made by Alteri Bakery.
On Wednesday and Thursday, he and his a crew worked in the Immaculate Heart Central School’s kitchen to grind the pork, turn it into sausage and pre-heat it before it’s served over the weekend.
“We just now hope it’s good weather,” Mr. Gorri said.
IF YOU GO:
4:30 p.m. Thursday — spaghetti dinner
Friday, Saturday and Sunday — rides, games and Italian food
9:30 p.m. Sunday— fireworks
