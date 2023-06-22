WATERTOWN — Frank A. Gorri is all set to sell about 1,000 pounds of Italian sausage in his new surroundings at this weekend’s Mount Carmel Feast.

After a fire destroyed the old structure almost a year ago, Mr. Gorri will be in charge of the Italian sausage booth in a new pavilion at St. Anthony’s Church when the summer tradition opens Friday night for the 105th festival.

Mount Carmel kicks off Friday at new pavilion

The new Mount Carmel Pavilion is ready for the Mount Carmel Feast, which runs Friday to Sunday at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Mount Carmel kicks off Friday at new pavilion

The 1,000 pounds of sausage for the Mount Carmel Feast must be precooked, preparer Frank Gorri said, because there simply isn’t enough time to grill all of the meat from start to finish during the event. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Mount Carmel kicks off Friday at new pavilion

Inside the new Mount Carmel Pavilion, where food for the feast will be cooked on Friday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
