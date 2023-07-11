Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Former William J. Flynn Pool lifeguard and proud north sider Mary Jo Schofield holds a golden shovel and custom rubber duck in front of the site where the new pool will be built at North Elementary School. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
City officials break ground with golden shovels at the ceremony held at North Elementary School for the new William J. Flynn Pool. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
An assortment of custom Flynn Pool rubber ducks and golden shovels were handed out during the groundbreaking ceremony at North Elementary School on Tuesday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Golden shovels in front of the site of the old Flynn Pool at North Elementary, where a new pool will be constructed. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
North side residents received rubber ducks with “2023 Flynn Pool” written on them during the groundbreaking ceremony held at North Elementary Tuesday. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero speaks Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the new pool being built at North Elementary. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
The crowd that gathered at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new pool at North Elementary School applauds at the end of the ceremony. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — When she was 17, Mary Jo Schofield worked as a lifeguard on the day that the old William J. Flynn Pool opened in 1980.
Forty-three years later, the 59-year-old north side resident made sure that she was there on Tuesday afternoon for the groundbreaking of the new $3.9 million outdoor pool at North Elementary School.
“I couldn’t wait to get here,” she said, recalling the days when the Flynn pool was packed every day with swimmers.
It was a day for the city’s north side to celebrate getting a new pool at the school, she said.
Seymour Street resident Debra Dermady was so happy about the occasion that she handed out different colored small rubber duckies emblazoned with “2023 Flynn Pool” on them.
“Yay, north side,” she shouted.
On a sunny summer day, the two women were among about 40 city staffers and elected officials, north side residents and representatives from the companies working on the project who attended the groundbreaking in anticipation of the pool opening next summer.
The L-shaped pool will feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
A splash pad feature also will be part of the project. The renovated bathhouse will have restrooms with access from the exterior.
While many north siders supported the project, the pool also was the source of much debate with the past two city councils. Opponents didn’t see a need for a third summer outdoor pool and objected to its cost.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero made it part of her campaign to run for council.
“Promise made, promise kept,” she told the crowd.
She also pointed out the north side’s long history of having a pool, which dated back to 1916 when there was one on St. Mary Street.
And William J. Flynn III remembers the day like it was yesterday when the North Elementary School pool was dedicated to his grandfather.
His father, aunts and cousins all were there to dedicate the pool to his late grandfather, William J. Flynn, who served on the city council from 1946 until 1962.
Until it closed for major repairs three years ago, he and his siblings made it a point to swim in the pool whenever they came to town for visits.
“All of my grandchildren swam in the pool,” he said. “It was part of tradition.”
He and several other members of the Flynn family attended the groundbreaking on Tuesday.
When she was growing up, Sylvia J. Buduson remembered when she and her nine siblings walked across the street to the school to jump into the John Adams pool. That above-ground pool made of red bricks and a cement base was used from 1929 to 1978.
“Oh my gosh, we were there every day,” she said.
City Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce watched as council members Cliff G. Olney III and Ruggiero spoke about how the new pool will change the city’s north side and give families a place to enjoy themselves.
In a text message, Compo Pierce wrote that she would have liked to see a different kind of recreational amenity be built on the city’s north side, even though the pool was named to honor her great-grandfather.
“Regardless, we move forward as a city and look forward toward the opening of the new pool in 2024,” she wrote.
The city operates outdoor pools at Thompson Park and the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. The two pools are open daily from noon to 7 p.m.
Construction begins Monday to demolish the old Flynn pool.
