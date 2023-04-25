WATERTOWN — The newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course is just about ready for what is being called a soft opening on Monday.
Course manager Jordan Northrop said Tuesday that he’s putting together the final details to get the golf course open this season, the first year that the city owns and operates the 18-hole course.
“Things are coming together,” he said. “Just working on some final things and just excited.”
The golf course is now selling 2023 season passes.
Weather permitting, the course is scheduled to open to the public at 8 a.m. Monday.
Mr. Northrop acknowledged that Monday may not be ideal weather for golf with temperatures in the 50s, but that won’t deter golfers from being out that day.
“We’ll be open,” he said.
Food and beverages will be provided by Spokes on the Green soon after. Spokes hopes for a soft opening of the clubhouse operations by the middle of next month.
Mr. Northrop is still training golf pro shop staff on how to use software equipment for tee times. So far, three employees have been hired with plans to hire a couple more.
About six employees have been brought on to maintain the course in the historic city-owned park. Mr. Northrop is looking to hire a couple more.
He’s been so busy to get the course ready he hasn’t been able to play much this season, only playing the first two holes so far at the golf course.
For months, purchasing the golf course for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy has been the subject of much debate with opponents mainly contending that the purchase price was too high.
The final hurdle to cross is figuring out some major work on the clubhouse’s electrical system.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday that the city will know on Wednesday how much it will cost the city to complete the electrical repairs.
Bids will be open for the work on Wednesday afternoon.
The city unexpectedly learned that the clubhouse’s electrical system needed to be replaced after the purchase was finalized on Jan. 27.
In recent weeks, a giant golf ball sign was removed from the front of the clubhouse as part of an April Fools’ Day prank, causing more fodder for controversy.
It’s unclear if and when the golf ball will be returned to the city.
