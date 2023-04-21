WATERTOWN — Four months after his death, former Mayor T. “Tom” Urling Walker is being remembered for sowing the seeds of what has become the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration.

He was instrumental in forming the city’s efforts of reviving Watertown’s urban forestry after the 1991 ice storm and 1995 microburst storm destroyed hundreds and hundreds of trees, recalled Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community director.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.