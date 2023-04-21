WATERTOWN — Four months after his death, former Mayor T. “Tom” Urling Walker is being remembered for sowing the seeds of what has become the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration.
He was instrumental in forming the city’s efforts of reviving Watertown’s urban forestry after the 1991 ice storm and 1995 microburst storm destroyed hundreds and hundreds of trees, recalled Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community director.
Just as the tree inventory was recovering, the ice storm hit the region, causing additional damage.
In 1995, Mayor Walker, who died on Jan. 3 at the age of 97, convened a group of community leaders who had the same kind of interests in making sure that the city’s tree canopy was alive and well, Mr. Lumbis recalled.
And next Friday, the city will honor the late mayor on Arbor Day, a day that was so important to him for so many years.
“We wouldn’t be where we are today with our urban forestry without his leadership and guidance,” Mr. Lumbis said.
At noon next Friday, Mayor Walker’s family, friends, city officials and members of the tree community will come together to plant a single tree at the First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street to honor the man who did so much for trees in the community during his lifetime.
A bur oak tree will be planted and a plaque will be placed at the site to recognize Mayor Walker’s efforts.
Planting it in front of the First Presbyterian Church is a logical spot to pay tribute to him, said Michael J. DeMarco, who has served as the city’s urban forestry coordinator since 2016.
The former mayor was a member of the church for many years, he said.
In 1977, Mayor Walker helped start getting trees planted in the city with other members of the Watertown Noon Rotary Club. He also helped form what is now Tree Watertown, the city’s tree advisory group that has met monthly since soon after the 1995 microburst and continues to plan for the urban foresry’s future.
It was when Mayor Walker served as city manager that he got the community devoted to improving the city’s population, Mr. Lumbis said.
Under the leadshersip of Mayor Walker, city’s tree efforts have grown and flourished, Mr. DeMarco said, adding that the former mayor inspired others.
“He always made you feel special and what you were doing was special,” Mr. DeMarco said. “He made you feel like you were making a difference.”
Mayor Walker’s efforts also helped after a second ice storm hit in 1998, causing additional damage, Mr. Lumbis said.
While other members came and went, Jason White, a longtime Tree Watertown member, said the former mayor was a stalwart on the city’s tree committee.
Mayor Walker also was recognized for interest in trees at the city’s historic Thompson Park, where a plaque was placed on a stone with his name in the park commemorating his devotion, he said.
“He always was there to help,” Mr. White said, adding that it’s fitting to pay tribute to him.
Along with the city’s Department of Public Works, the Rotary and Tree Watertown will again participate in this year’s Arbor Day celebration.
The ceremony for Mayor Walker kicks off a week of tree plantings.
At 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, the Noon Rotary Club, in partnership with the city and Tree Watertown, will conduct its annual planting program, this year planting 40 trees at St. Patrick’s Church and along Massey Street.
During the following week, public works employees will conduct their annual spring tree-planting project, adding 75 trees in various city locations.
The 115 new trees will help replace some emerald ash trees lost to an invasive species.
The city is planting more than 20 different species to prevent future issues with invasive species destroying a single monoculture of trees, Mr. DeMarco said.
Over the past 25 years, more than 7,700 trees have been planted in city-owned public places, along streets, parks and playgrounds. The planning department is using $8,900 in the city budget to fund the city’s spring tree planting program this spring.
Over the years, the community’s efforts have also included educational workshops at schools and community groups to get people interested in beautifying Watertown.
The city also holds a fall tree-planting event.
For the past 23 years, Watertown has been designated a Tree City under standards set by the National Arbor Day Foundation and the National Association of State Foresters.
Much of that can be attributed to what Mayor Walker did, Mr. DeMarco said.
