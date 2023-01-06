Water work to start in spring

City water crew members resolve a water line break at Key Bank on Washington Street on Feb. 24, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Plans are moving forward to spend $6.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on nine water main projects that will replace piping that dates back more than 100 years.

The work is billed as the city’s largest ever investment in water main projects. The city has mostly overcome national supply chain issues that hampered efforts during last year’s construction season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.