WATERTOWN — This summer’s unpredictable wet weather has put a bit of a damper on the city’s pool program this season.

Alex LaVine, lead supervisor for the Parks and Recreation Department’s program, blames a dip in pool usage on what has been a rainy summer in the north country.

City pools wrapping up season

Floating in the Thompson Park Pool. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
City pools wrapping up season

The Thompson Park Pool, full of splashing children on a warm August day. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.