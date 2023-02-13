WATERTOWN — A new bandstand, improved connections to nearby neighborhoods, a more cohesive trail system, additional parking, a winter village and a Thompson Park museum in the old bathhouse.
Those are just some of recommendations that are included in the city’s draft master plan for Thompson Park.
The 119-page document was unveiled during a council work session Monday night.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero was impressed by what’s in the master plan, calling it “a great guide” for future councils and city officials.
“It’s very comprehensive. It’s very thorough,” she said. “It’s so much more that I really expected for a master plan.”
The city is working with consultant Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners PLLC, New York City, on the park’s blueprint for the future. The firm was retained by the city to develop a master plan, the first update since 1985.
The final draft should be completed in about a month, said Gail Wittwer-Laird, principal of Starr Whitehouse.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said council members will then likely approve the plan, so it can be used to seek public funding sources and for future endeavors.
The city has set aside about $4 million of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for park improvements outlined in the plan.
Former city resident Peter Clough, who worked on the plan as a consultant with GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying, Watertown, recalled the days when he was a lifeguard at the old Thompson Park pool.
“It can enhance the park going forward,” he said.
Creating a bandstand for the July Fourth celebration and events has been a longtime goal of the city.
In recent years, volunteers have improved some trails in the park.
To create more parking, some roads within the park can be converted into one-lane roads where vehicles can then park. Trail heads could be created in different sections of the park, Ms. Wittwer-Laird said.
To get more people to use the park in the winter, an ice skating trail and sledding hills could be created in the “Winter Village” in the historic Olmsted-designed park, where an all-season lodge could be constructed as a meeting place for park-goers.
It’s important to make the park more accessible from nearby neighborhoods with new trails, lighting and other amenities that would better identify Thompson Park, Ms. Wittwer-Laird said.
The old bathhouse is not being used, so it could be renovated for a museum and gallery, where history of the park, old Olmsted brothers photos and drawings can be shared, she said.
The park was designed in the early 20th century by John and Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., sons of Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park and many other parks throughout the United States.
To get ideas for what’s in the draft plan, the city and the consultants met with residents at the Harvest Fest last fall and gained input through an online survey.
A master plan became a City Council goal in recent years while there have been increased discussions about adding amenities to the park.
Council members approved a $135,000 contract with the two consultants to come up with a master plan.
