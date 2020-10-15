WATERTOWN — The YMCA has partnered with Care.com to offer free child care to parents who want to go cast their ballot on Nov. 3.
Twenty-seven YMCA locations across the country will offer free drop-in child care to any parents who reserve a spot online. In Watertown, the YMCA’s downtown location, 119 Washington St., and the Fairgrounds YMCA, 585 Rand Drive, will be offering child care between 9 a.m. and noon, and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Carthage YMCA, 250 State St., will also offer child care at the same times.
Parents interested in taking advantage of the service can sign up at asymca.org/vote or by calling their preferred YMCA location. The program is open to YMCA members and non-members.
Reservations can be made for a minimum of four hours, and each location will have at least 20 available spaces.
