WATERTOWN — The removal of the weather vane from First Baptist Church has been postponed once again.
The city Department of Public Works planned on closing the east end of Public Square at 7 a.m. Wednesday to allow two cranes to remove the weather vane from the church at 207 State St., but the project has been delayed.
There’s no word on when it will be rescheduled.
The work was originally slated to take place on July 15, but the crane operating company based in Canandaigua could not get the necessary crew to the city at the time.
This time, it was a mechanical issue with one of the cranes. Auburn Crane and Rigging will complete the project.
The weather vane will be taken down and repaired at Converse Welding, and then eventually placed back atop the church.
