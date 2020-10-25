Webinars offered to protect environment

The St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management is offering webinars and virtual experiences this fall. Information about invasive species threatening this area and ways to help protect lands and waters from these species will be presented.
For more details and to register visit: https://www.sleloinvasives.org/events/ or reach out to megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 or 315-387-7724.
Free webinars:
Calling all Hikers: Protect Your Hemlocks — Hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive pest that kills hemlock trees. Join this webinar and learn how you can protect your hemlock trees while enjoying great fall hikes and snowshoeing trails. 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
What We’re Protecting — A webinar that showcases the unique ecological rarities that make the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario region special and the work the organization is doing to protect them. 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19
Virtual Hike Challenge — Nov. 1 through March 31 — Through Facebook @sleloprisminvasives for this social media challenge aimed to raise awareness of the invasive forest pest, hemlock woolly adelgid. In the fall and winter months, aphid-like insect secretes a white woolly mass that can be seen on hemlock needles where they connect to the branch. Participate in the challenge by taking a hike, checking hemlock branches for white woolly masses and posting a photo of your experience on Facebook using the -VirtualHikeChallenge for a chance to win a prize.
St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management is funded by the state Environmental Protection Fund and operates under the auspices of The Nature Conservancy.
